Vietnam’s economy gains momentum on services and industry

Vietnam’s economy turned in a stronger first quarter, with growth rising to 7.83 per cent in the opening three months of 2026, up from 7.07 per cent a year earlier, as consumer demand, inbound tourism and manufacturing activity remained robust despite mounting global uncertainty.

Speaking at a press conference in Ha Noi on April 4, National Statistics Office (NSO) Director Nguyen Thi Huong said the result had given the country a firmer footing to pursue its full-year growth target, even as external risks, including tensions in the Middle East, continued to weigh on the outlook.

Expansion was seen across the main sectors of the economy, led by services, which grew 8.18 per cent and accounted for 50.32 per cent of overall growth. The sector was supported by Lunar New Year spending and a sharp rebound in foreign arrivals, which drove wholesale and retail trade up 9.62 per cent and transport and warehousing up 8.95 per cent, while financial and information services also contributed to the improvement.