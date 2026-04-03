Vietnam weighs state-backed stock stabilisation fund after war-driven sell-off

Vietnam is preparing measures to shore up its stock market, including a proposal to set up a government-backed stabilisation fund, after a sharp sell-off linked to the Iran war, according to documents seen by Reuters.

A March 17 proposal from the Ministry of Public Security to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also listed other steps, such as offering incentives for corporate share buybacks, narrowing daily trading bands, and using influencers to spread positive messaging about the market.

The proposals followed a 6.5% drop in Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index on March 9, the document said. Reuters reported the index fell 9.3% in March, making Vietnam one of Asia’s worst-performing equity markets as investors worried about fuel shortages and wider economic fallout, with Vietnam sourcing most of its oil from the Gulf.

In a separate document, Reuters said the prime minister’s office instructed the finance ministry and central bank on March 25 to act on the recommendations, though it remains unclear how many will be adopted.