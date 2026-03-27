Philippines, Vietnam seek Japan support over oil shortages

Amid oil shortages caused by the Iran war, Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam are seeking help from Japan, both through oil reserve sharing and support in cutting energy use.
Japan has both government and private oil stockpiles, enough to cover more than eight months of domestic consumption.
However, such requests could place energy-poor Japan in a difficult position.
ASEAN countries are facing difficulties in securing short-term oil supplies, prompting many to turn to Japan, which holds large reserves.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that the country was looking for alternative energy sources not affected by the conflict in the Middle East, with the government in talks with Japan, South Korea and even China, despite territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
The Philippines’ Department of Energy said the country’s oil stocks, gasoline, diesel and kerosene, were sufficient for only 45 days on average, and Marcos has already declared a state of national energy emergency.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, on March 17, 2026, sought assistance in securing crude oil supplies.
At the same time, Vietnam’s deputy industry and trade minister also met officials from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on March 14, 2026, to request a sharing of oil reserves.
Vietnam relies heavily on crude oil imports from Kuwait and is facing problems so severe that some petrol stations have had to close.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a letter to the Japanese
Although Japan has sufficient oil reserves for now, helping other countries is not easy, as the war in the Middle East appears likely to drag on.
The Japanese government said it would give priority to maintaining domestic energy stability before considering aid to other countries, based on the degree of shortage, urgency and the possibility of securing supplies from other sources.
At the same time, Japan will also promote cooperation with Middle Eastern countries through joint oil stockpiles, under which reserve oil belonging to producer countries is stored in Japan and can be accessed by Japan first in an emergency.
The system also allows producer countries to keep oil closer to Asian markets.
Nikkei