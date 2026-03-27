Philippines, Vietnam seek Japan support over oil shortages

Amid oil shortages caused by the Iran war, Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam are seeking help from Japan, both through oil reserve sharing and support in cutting energy use.

Japan has both government and private oil stockpiles, enough to cover more than eight months of domestic consumption.

However, such requests could place energy-poor Japan in a difficult position.

ASEAN countries are facing difficulties in securing short-term oil supplies, prompting many to turn to Japan, which holds large reserves.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that the country was looking for alternative energy sources not affected by the conflict in the Middle East, with the government in talks with Japan, South Korea and even China, despite territorial disputes in the South China Sea.