US approves support for Japanese HVGP missile development

The US government said Wednesday (March 25) that it has approved support for Japan over the development of the country's upgraded Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectiles.

Under the support program, Japan will pay 340 million dollars to receive assistance for the missile development, including conducting tests in the United States.

HVGPs, which are launched from the ground, travel at supersonic speeds from high altitudes and fly in irregular trajectories, making them difficult to intercept.

The Japanese government is developing the missiles as part of its standoff capabilities to strike enemy units that land on remote islands from outside their range.