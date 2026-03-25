World's 1st hydrogen-powered hotel opens in Fukushima Prefecture

A hotel utilising hydrogen as its main energy source opened in the town of Namie in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima on Wednesday (March 25).

The hotel is the first of its kind in the world, according to its operator, Namie-based Date Juki, which runs heavy machinery rental and freight transport services.

Namie, which aims to create a community expediting the use of hydrogen, is home to one of the world's largest hydrogen production bases.

The hotel is a detached house built next to a hydrogen station operated by Date Juki. The company hopes to attract customers by promoting the hotel as a real-life example of what a life with hydrogen as a major energy source would be like.