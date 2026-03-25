Japan fuel prices fall after government oil subsidies return

The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan fell 13.1 yen from a week earlier to 177.7 yen per litre as of March 23, marking the first decline in six weeks, the industry ministry said Wednesday (March 25).

The drop came after the government resumed subsidies for oil wholesalers last week, in the face of surging crude oil prices amid the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

The decline is the second-largest single-week fall on record, following a 21.7-yen drop just after the provisional gasoline tax rate expired in 2008.

Still, the average gasoline price remains elevated. In mid-February, it hovered at around 150 yen per litre.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Fukui saw the largest average price drop, at 20.7 yen. The average price fell below 170 yen only in Saitama, at 169.4 yen.