Toyota's tender offer for Toyota Industries ends in success

Toyota Motor Corp. and others said Tuesday (March 24) that their tender offer for Toyota Industries Corp., the original company of the Toyota group, has been completed successfully.

The Toyota camp offered to buy Toyota Industries shares at 20,600 yen apiece, with the aim of sorting out cross-shareholding relations within the group.

The tender offer secured 63.60 per cent of Toyota Industries shares on a voting rights basis, exceeding the minimum target of 42.01 per cent. The Toyota camp will forcibly acquire the remaining shares.

The acquisition cost about 5.9 trillion yen, making it one of the largest buyouts ever in Japan.