Fifth Japan Parade cultural promotion event held in Manhattan

Even with severe downpours, a massive crowd estimated at 50,000 by organisers flocked to New York's Manhattan on Saturday (May 9).

They gathered to celebrate the fifth instalment of the Japan Parade, an initiative dedicated to highlighting the Asian nation's rich cultural heritage.

The vibrant street procession featured roughly 100 different contingents, encompassing corporate sponsors, educational institutions, and various prefectural groups.

These participants marched down the avenues, entertaining onlookers with traditional dances, rhythmic "taiko" drum beats, and impressive combat skills.