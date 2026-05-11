Myanmar and PTTEP discuss gas output and pipeline security plans

Union Minister for Electricity and Energy U Ko Ko Lwin held talks with the Chief Executive Officer of Thailand’s PTTEP International Limited at the Yenanttha Guest Hall of the Ministry of Electricity and Energy in Nay Pyi Taw on May 8, sources said.
The meeting centred on deeper Myanmar–Thailand cooperation in the electricity and energy sectors, including efforts to increase oil and gas production and improve security along Myanmar–Thailand natural gas pipeline routes.
The same matters had also been discussed during the April 2026 courtesy call by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs on the President of Myanmar.
A major focus was on technical options for drilling new and additional wells at the Yadana project, where output has been falling.
The two sides also reviewed development of the M3 (Aung Thinkha) block to help support Myanmar’s electricity generation, along with investment prospects in secure deepwater offshore projects and further cooperation on pipeline security.
The meeting was attended by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, directors general and managing directors from relevant departments, and officials from PTTEP International Limited.
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