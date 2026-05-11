Myanmar and PTTEP discuss gas output and pipeline security plans

Union Minister for Electricity and Energy U Ko Ko Lwin held talks with the Chief Executive Officer of Thailand’s PTTEP International Limited at the Yenanttha Guest Hall of the Ministry of Electricity and Energy in Nay Pyi Taw on May 8, sources said.

The meeting centred on deeper Myanmar–Thailand cooperation in the electricity and energy sectors, including efforts to increase oil and gas production and improve security along Myanmar–Thailand natural gas pipeline routes.