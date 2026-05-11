The 10.8% Fever: Why Thailand’s Healthcare Costs are Outpacing the World

A silent crisis emerges as medical inflation hits double digits, forcing patients into private care as public bed occupancy rates surge toward 100%.

While Thailand’s general economy grapples with near-zero inflation, its healthcare sector is battling a severe fever. "Medical inflation"—the rising cost of healthcare services—has surged to 10.8%, a rate that far outstrips the general cost of living and is now significantly higher than the global average of 10.3%.

According to a comprehensive report by Bnomics (Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited), this price hike is no longer a mere market fluctuation; it is a structural shift that is fundamentally altering how the public accesses care.

With headline inflation sitting at a negligible -0.1%, the double-digit rise in medical bills represents a "silent crisis" for middle-class households.

The Public-Private Divide

Thailand’s healthcare landscape is currently defined by a stark contrast between its 1,110 public and 381 private hospitals. The public system remains the nation's backbone, yet it is increasingly "treading water."

Bed occupancy rates in state facilities are now averaging 80–90%, with many urban centres frequently exceeding 100%. Consequently, patients often endure wait times of 5 to 8 hours per visit.

As time becomes a luxury few can afford, patients with purchasing power are migrating to private facilities. However, this migration comes with a steep "convenience tax."

