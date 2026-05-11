France confirms woman’s hantavirus case on cruise ship, isolates 22

France has confirmed an Andes hantavirus infection in a French woman who had been travelling on the MV Hondius, the cruise ship affected by hantavirus cases, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Monday (May 11).
The woman was one of five French nationals evacuated from the vessel and flown back to France on Sunday. She began showing symptoms during the repatriation flight.
Rist said her condition deteriorated overnight, prompting authorities to transfer her to a specialised infectious disease hospital for treatment.
The minister also said French authorities had identified 22 close contacts linked to hantavirus cases in France and ordered them to isolate.
According to a BBC update on the latest situation, the United States has confirmed one American case of hantavirus infection, while another American is reported to have mild symptoms.
In France, the infected French woman is in isolation in Paris after her condition began to worsen.
In England, 20 citizens have been sent to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral for 72 hours of quarantine, although no symptoms have been reported among them.
Spain has placed 14 repatriated Spanish nationals under quarantine at a military hospital in Madrid.
The Netherlands has received an evacuation flight carrying 26 passengers and crew members back to the country.
Australia is preparing to bring home six passengers, with additional monitoring measures planned for their return.
Hantavirus disease is mainly carried by rodents, including field rats and house rats. Infection usually occurs when people breathe in dust contaminated with rodent urine or droppings in enclosed spaces. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare and is limited to some strains.
Early symptoms generally resemble the flu. In some cases, patients may later develop respiratory problems. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine, so care is focused on treating symptoms. Thailand has not reported an outbreak.
BBC
Xinhua