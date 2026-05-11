France confirms woman’s hantavirus case on cruise ship, isolates 22

France has confirmed an Andes hantavirus infection in a French woman who had been travelling on the MV Hondius, the cruise ship affected by hantavirus cases, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Monday (May 11).

The woman was one of five French nationals evacuated from the vessel and flown back to France on Sunday. She began showing symptoms during the repatriation flight.

Rist said her condition deteriorated overnight, prompting authorities to transfer her to a specialised infectious disease hospital for treatment.