France confirms woman’s hantavirus case on cruise ship, isolates 22

MONDAY, MAY 11, 2026
France confirms woman’s hantavirus case on cruise ship, isolates 22

A French passenger repatriated from the MV Hondius fell ill on the flight home, as France identifies 22 close contacts for isolation.

  • A French woman who was a passenger on the MV Hondius cruise ship has a confirmed case of Andes hantavirus and is being treated in a specialized hospital.
  • French health authorities have identified 22 people as close contacts and have ordered them to go into isolation.
  • The woman was one of five French nationals evacuated from the ship and began showing symptoms during her repatriation flight to France.
  • The outbreak is an international incident, with the US confirming one case and countries like the UK and Spain placing their repatriated citizens from the ship under quarantine.

France has confirmed an Andes hantavirus infection in a French woman who had been travelling on the MV Hondius, the cruise ship affected by hantavirus cases, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Monday (May 11).

The woman was one of five French nationals evacuated from the vessel and flown back to France on Sunday. She began showing symptoms during the repatriation flight.

Rist said her condition deteriorated overnight, prompting authorities to transfer her to a specialised infectious disease hospital for treatment.

France confirms woman’s hantavirus case on cruise ship, isolates 22

The minister also said French authorities had identified 22 close contacts linked to hantavirus cases in France and ordered them to isolate.

According to a BBC update on the latest situation, the United States has confirmed one American case of hantavirus infection, while another American is reported to have mild symptoms.

In France, the infected French woman is in isolation in Paris after her condition began to worsen.

In England, 20 citizens have been sent to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral for 72 hours of quarantine, although no symptoms have been reported among them.

Spain has placed 14 repatriated Spanish nationals under quarantine at a military hospital in Madrid.

France confirms woman’s hantavirus case on cruise ship, isolates 22

The Netherlands has received an evacuation flight carrying 26 passengers and crew members back to the country.

Australia is preparing to bring home six passengers, with additional monitoring measures planned for their return.

Hantavirus disease is mainly carried by rodents, including field rats and house rats. Infection usually occurs when people breathe in dust contaminated with rodent urine or droppings in enclosed spaces. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare and is limited to some strains.

Early symptoms generally resemble the flu. In some cases, patients may later develop respiratory problems. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine, so care is focused on treating symptoms. Thailand has not reported an outbreak.

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Xinhua

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