Thailand tightens hantavirus screening at borders despite no reported cases

Thailand has intensified nationwide surveillance measures against hantavirus infections, with health authorities tightening screening procedures for travellers arriving from high-risk areas despite no confirmed cases being detected in the country so far.

Montien Kanasawat, M.D., director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on May 9, 2026, that all international communicable disease control checkpoints had been instructed to strengthen surveillance, screening and follow-up procedures for incoming travellers.

Particular attention is being given to passengers arriving from countries and regions considered at higher risk, while monitoring measures for cruise ships and international transport vehicles have also been significantly increased.

The Department of Disease Control said authorities are now focusing on several key measures, including risk assessments at border entry points and detailed reviews of health information submitted by passengers and crew members before vessels are permitted to dock in Thailand.