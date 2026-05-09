Thailand tightens hantavirus screening at borders despite no reported cases

Thailand has intensified nationwide surveillance measures against hantavirus infections, with health authorities tightening screening procedures for travellers arriving from high-risk areas despite no confirmed cases being detected in the country so far.
Montien Kanasawat, M.D., director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on May 9, 2026, that all international communicable disease control checkpoints had been instructed to strengthen surveillance, screening and follow-up procedures for incoming travellers.
Particular attention is being given to passengers arriving from countries and regions considered at higher risk, while monitoring measures for cruise ships and international transport vehicles have also been significantly increased.
The Department of Disease Control said authorities are now focusing on several key measures, including risk assessments at border entry points and detailed reviews of health information submitted by passengers and crew members before vessels are permitted to dock in Thailand.
Officials have also been ordered to intensify monitoring of suspected infection reports aboard ships, with all cruise liners subject to detailed inspections and health assessments.
Additional environmental sanitation and rodent-control measures are being enforced each time vessels arrive at port, particularly ships travelling from higher-risk regions.
Travellers arriving from countries where the virus strain has been detected, especially parts of South America, are undergoing detailed symptom screening and risk-history assessments.
Authorities have also ensured that sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) is available for frontline personnel working at ports and checkpoints.
Hantavirus is a rodent-borne disease transmitted to humans through contact with urine, faeces or bodily secretions from infected rodents contaminating the environment.
Health officials stressed that the virus does not spread easily between humans in the same way as common respiratory illnesses, and urged the public not to panic.
However, they advised people to closely follow updates and guidance issued by public health authorities.
Montien said Thailand’s disease surveillance and emergency public health response systems remain fully prepared to respond immediately should any potential threat emerge.
He also urged travellers returning from overseas to seek medical attention promptly if they develop symptoms such as high fever, muscle pain or unusual breathing difficulties after exposure to rodents or travel to high-risk areas.
Patients were advised to inform doctors about their travel history and any possible exposure to rodents so medical staff can diagnose and provide treatment quickly and appropriately.