Night and Day — Thai and Norwegian street art collide in Bangkok

A collision of colour, graffiti and contrasting artistic worlds has arrived in Bangkok as Thai street art icon MUEBON joins forces with Norwegian stencil artist Martin Whatson for a new contemporary exhibition exploring the tension between opposites.

Titled Night and Day, the exhibition reflects more than two decades of friendship and creative exchange between MUEBON — whose real name is Danaiphat Lertputtarakarn and Whatson, one of Europe’s best-known urban contemporary artists.

At the heart of the exhibition is the idea that two completely different styles can still complement one another.

MUEBON’s playful yet socially charged cartoon characters sit alongside Whatson’s layered stencil techniques and signature “decay” aesthetic, which captures the beauty hidden within ageing urban landscapes.

The result is a visual dialogue between brightness and darkness, energy and stillness, a meeting point between “day” and “night” rendered through graffiti, sculpture and immersive installation work.