Night and Day — Thai and Norwegian street art collide in Bangkok

A collision of colour, graffiti and contrasting artistic worlds has arrived in Bangkok as Thai street art icon MUEBON joins forces with Norwegian stencil artist Martin Whatson for a new contemporary exhibition exploring the tension between opposites.
Titled Night and Day, the exhibition reflects more than two decades of friendship and creative exchange between MUEBON — whose real name is Danaiphat Lertputtarakarn and Whatson, one of Europe’s best-known urban contemporary artists.
At the heart of the exhibition is the idea that two completely different styles can still complement one another.
MUEBON’s playful yet socially charged cartoon characters sit alongside Whatson’s layered stencil techniques and signature “decay” aesthetic, which captures the beauty hidden within ageing urban landscapes.
The result is a visual dialogue between brightness and darkness, energy and stillness, a meeting point between “day” and “night” rendered through graffiti, sculpture and immersive installation work.
MUEBON said the exhibition title also reflects the realities of creating art across two countries separated by both distance and opposite time zones.
Thailand and Norway operate almost entirely out of sync, forcing the artists into a slow, back-and-forth creative process reminiscent of exchanging letters in an earlier era.
“The project took around two years to prepare,” MUEBON explained.
“It began with the gallery wanting to create something completely new. The working process was special because it felt like sending letters back and forth.
“Sometimes Martin would start a piece and send it to me to continue. Other works were partly created in Norway before being assembled in Thailand. It required a huge amount of trust because neither of us could fully imagine the final outcome until the work was complete.”
For Whatson, the exhibition also represented an opportunity to break beyond physical and creative limitations that are often difficult to overcome in Norway.
He said Thailand’s ability to accommodate large-scale installations and experimental exhibition spaces made the country especially attractive for international artists.
“Thailand has the capability to support large-scale artworks, whether that’s tall walls or custom-built exhibition rooms,” he said.
“In Norway, projects like this are far more difficult and extremely expensive to produce.
“The ease of bringing ambitious artworks to life in Thailand is one of the reasons global creatives want to collaborate here. It helps strengthen Thailand’s image as a growing creative industry hub.”
MUEBON has become one of Thailand’s most recognisable street artists through his signature black bird character with oversized round eyes, often used to reflect contemporary social issues through humour and satire.
His work has appeared internationally and includes collaborations with luxury brand Hermès, as well as projects linked to the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow.
Meanwhile, Martin Whatson is internationally recognised for blending monochrome stencil work with bursts of graffiti colour, creating visual contrasts between old and new, destruction and vibrancy. His works have appeared in major museums and private collections around the world.
The artists said they did not want visitors to simply stand and observe paintings on walls.
Instead, the exhibition encourages audiences to physically move through the space, interact with sculptures, explore layered acrylic elements and enter immersive back-room installations designed to deepen engagement with the artworks.
“I hope visitors feel the energy and fun behind the exhibition, while also recognising the dedication of the entire team,” MUEBON said.
“And if people can connect with the deeper meanings within the work, then that would be the perfect success.”
Night and Day runs from April 28 to May 12, 2026, at Sphere Gallery on the M Floor of EMSPHERE. The exhibition is jointly organised by Sanctuary Gallery and EM District.
With its blend of street art, cartoons, graffiti culture and contemporary installation work, the exhibition aims to make art more accessible to wider audiences.
The artists believe contemporary urban art has the power to create cultural influence by first drawing people in through entertainment and visual excitement, before leading them towards deeper reflection and understanding.