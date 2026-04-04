VISION brings 15 global artists to Siam Paragon’s new Art Jewel space

Siam Paragon is staging a new international contemporary art exhibition that brings together 15 artists from 10 countries, in a show designed to explore how different ways of seeing can converge in one shared space. Titled VISION, the exhibition is being held at Art Jewel on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon from April 2 to April 28, 2026.





The exhibition marks another high-profile moment for Art Jewel, which is being positioned as a new exhibition space in Asia. For this show, it has teamed up with Mighty One and Singapore’s All About Art Gallery to present an international contemporary art platform that connects cultures, viewpoints and visual languages from around the world.

Rather than focusing on a single style or geography, VISION works as a shared stage for artistic identity and difference. The exhibition brings together artists from Europe, Asia and South America, with works that reflect contrasting ideas, techniques and cultural references while still speaking to one another through contemporary art.