VISION brings 15 global artists to Siam Paragon’s new Art Jewel space

Siam Paragon is staging a new international contemporary art exhibition that brings together 15 artists from 10 countries, in a show designed to explore how different ways of seeing can converge in one shared space. Titled VISION, the exhibition is being held at Art Jewel on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon from April 2 to April 28, 2026.
The exhibition marks another high-profile moment for Art Jewel, which is being positioned as a new exhibition space in Asia. For this show, it has teamed up with Mighty One and Singapore’s All About Art Gallery to present an international contemporary art platform that connects cultures, viewpoints and visual languages from around the world.
Rather than focusing on a single style or geography, VISION works as a shared stage for artistic identity and difference. The exhibition brings together artists from Europe, Asia and South America, with works that reflect contrasting ideas, techniques and cultural references while still speaking to one another through contemporary art.
Among the featured names is Spanish duo PichiAvo, known for blending the grandeur of classical art with the raw energy of street art. Also in the line-up is Daria Kolosova of Russia, whose “VIP Pop Art” approach uses copper surfaces inspired by the aurora, and Spanish graffiti artist DEMSKY, whose experimental visual structures push at the boundaries of space and perception.
The exhibition also includes Vance DNA from Shanghai, who presents his signature “Transparent Style”, and ZELAM LIM from China, whose work probes the shifting boundary between tradition and contemporary expression. Other participating artists include Jahan from Singapore, Rafael Sliks from Brazil, XEVA from South Korea, and abstract artists Kevin Douillez, Yomar Augusto, Vincent Langaard and Gary Gagliano.
A key part of the exhibition is the inclusion of three rising Thai artists who are being presented alongside the international line-up. They are Thatchai Changsanae, whose abstract works draw from architecture, FIVE with a retro-futuristic style, and Pongsathorn Thipasethian, who expresses emotional subtlety through his character “Lamoon”.
The curatorial idea behind VISION is that art may not rest solely in what is seen, but in how each viewer chooses to look. That concept runs through the exhibition’s broader invitation: to step into a borderless field of seeing, where multiple perspectives can coexist, challenge one another and open up new interpretations.
VISION is now open at Art Jewel, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon, and runs until April 28, 2026. More information is available through Siam Paragon’s official channels.