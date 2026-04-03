River City Bangkok reveals ‘Rak Rayaa’ in dazzling new art collaboration

Meanwhile, Sarran said he believes every artist, designer and creator wants to produce work that reflects their own era. He said that from the pre-Ayutthaya period to the present day, each age has had its own distinctive artistic identity, and that he simply wanted to create a piece that belonged to his own time.

He hopes people will continue to enjoy the work in the future, and that the installation will welcome visitors in much the same way garlands do in Thailand, as people around the world recognise the Thai garland as a symbol of greeting and hospitality.

“I want this place to welcome everyone, just as we greet one another with a heartfelt hello every time we meet,” he said.

The evening unfolded as a multi-sensory experience, with a series of bespoke performances curated for distinguished guests. Highlights included a live musical performance by the College of Music, Mahidol University, a contemporary dance presentation by Performance Project: 1 to 8 Archive to unveil the sculpture, and a vocal performance by renowned Thai singer Wichayanee “Gam” Pearklin, who brought emotional depth to “Somewhere Only We Know”.

One of the standout moments of the night was an exclusive fashion show introducing SARRAN’s latest collection, “The Ambassador Returns to Siam”. The runway featured a line-up of celebrated figures including Mick Thongraya, Choi Seung Ho and Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri.

Bringing together a rich mix of creative disciplines, from fashion and architecture to music and performance, the event offered guests an immersive artistic journey on every level.

River City Bangkok said the evening would not have been possible without the support of its partners, including Italthai Group, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Privilege Card, Command N, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, MAC Cosmetics, Turkish Airlines, Qualy, Asalonga, Boonya and LABSONIC, whose contributions helped bring the experience to life.

The newly unveiled chandelier is now open to the public at RCB Artery, 1st Floor, River City Bangkok, inviting visitors to step into its radiant constellation.