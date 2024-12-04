River City Bangkok celebrates four decades shaping the Thai art scene

The “Before Sunrise” section invites visitors to immerse in a diverse array of artistic expressions, including paintings, handcrafted works and sculptures. Each piece draws inspiration from the serene moment when the sun rises above the horizon — a universal symbol of hope and the beauty of overcoming darkness.

This art exhibition is a collaboration of six distinguished galleries – Tang Contemporary Art, Pagoda the Art Club, Trendy Gallery, La Lanta Fine Art, Number1gallery and MeArt Gallery. It runs at RCB Galleria 2-3 on the second floor until January 5.

The CEO of Italthai Group, Yuthachai Charanachitta, who is Adisorn’s son, stressed that River City Bangkok’s 40th anniversary is the start of something that the centre will do in the next 10 years.

He vowed to create experience, knowledge sharing and education to make sure that the city of Bangkok will be the centre of art and antiques. “And then we can grow the community of art and music lovers as well as cultural education for more 40-50 years to come,” he said.

Linda Cheng, managing director of River City Bangkok, affirmed that the centre is much more than a gallery, but a venue for boosting creativity and inspiration among visitors.

“River City Bangkok will continue to evolve, embracing diverse art forms from traditional antiques to contemporary pieces,” she said. “Our goal is emotional connections between people and arts, creating a space where everyone feels moved and inspired.”