Second Army warns of 3 high-risk zones as Cambodia fires artillery, BM-21 rockets

At 9am on Friday, December 26, the Second Army Area issued an updated situation report on the Thai–Cambodian border, saying tensions remained high across several provinces, with long-range weapons used in multiple areas—particularly in Si Sa Ket and Surin—while some points showed no significant movement.

Overall, the situation on Thursday, December 25 remained tense, with continued exchanges involving long-range fire. The Second Army Area identified Phu Makua, Phra Wihan and Prasat Ta Kwai as the three highest-risk areas.

It said Cambodian forces continued to employ heavy supporting fire, including artillery, mortars, BM-21 multiple-launch rockets, tanks, and surveillance drones.

Thai forces responded with proportionate fire, using artillery, heavy mortars and tanks to strike opposing fire-support positions and to deter threats from the rear.

Despite injuries reported among Thai personnel from long-range weapons and landmines, the Second Army Area said it continued to hold all key areas, with command and control operations ongoing.