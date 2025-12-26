Second Army warns of 3 high-risk zones as Cambodia fires artillery, BM-21 rockets

At 9am on Friday, December 26, the Second Army Area issued an updated situation report on the Thai–Cambodian border, saying tensions remained high across several provinces, with long-range weapons used in multiple areas—particularly in Si Sa Ket and Surin—while some points showed no significant movement.
Overall, the situation on Thursday, December 25 remained tense, with continued exchanges involving long-range fire. The Second Army Area identified Phu Makua, Phra Wihan and Prasat Ta Kwai as the three highest-risk areas.
It said Cambodian forces continued to employ heavy supporting fire, including artillery, mortars, BM-21 multiple-launch rockets, tanks, and surveillance drones.
Thai forces responded with proportionate fire, using artillery, heavy mortars and tanks to strike opposing fire-support positions and to deter threats from the rear.
Despite injuries reported among Thai personnel from long-range weapons and landmines, the Second Army Area said it continued to hold all key areas, with command and control operations ongoing.
Ubon Ratchathani border
Chong Bok remained calm, with no significant movement reported. However, drones were repeatedly detected monitoring Thai positions near Chong An Ma.
Si Sa Ket border
The main contact lines were reported around Sam Tae-Don Tual-Phu Phee-Sattasom-Phanom Prasitthiso-Chong Ta Thao. The Second Army Area said Cambodian tanks fired from the Phu Phee area towards Sattasom, with intermittent artillery and mortar fire.
Thai forces continued counter-battery fire against opposing fire-support positions, and no ground assault was reported.
In the Pha Mor E Daeng–Huay Ta Maria area, Cambodian BM-21 rockets were detected landing in the Phu Makua area, with no casualties reported among Thai personnel. There was also reported firing from the Phra Wihan mountain area towards the summit of Phu Makua.
In the Phu Makua–Chong Don Ao–Phlan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, exchanges involving artillery and mortars were reported. One Thai soldier was injured. Cambodian artillery was reported to have fired into Chong Don Ao before Thai forces returned fire at Cambodian fire-support positions.
No significant movement was reported in the Chong Sangam area.
Surin border
Sporadic clashes were reported, along with the discovery of landmines in the Chong Chom–Chong Proe–Chong Rayi area. Cambodian artillery fire was reported in intervals. In the Khana area, Cambodian forces were reported to be monitoring Thai movements.
Around Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350, both sides were reported to have exchanged small-arms fire intermittently. During clearance operations, PMN-2 anti-personnel mines were found, with two Thai soldiers reported injured.
In the Chong Krang area, Cambodian forces were reported to be holding positions and monitoring movements. In the Prasat Ta Muen Thom area, Cambodian artillery rounds were reported to have landed inside the area, alongside reported use of anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons.
Thai forces returned fire with artillery, with rounds also reported landing in the Prasat Ta Muen Thom area. The Second Army Area said personnel were safe and the area remained under Thai control.
Buri Ram border
In the Chong Sai Taku area, Cambodian artillery fire was reported, but the Second Army Area said there was no damage or change to the situation on the ground.