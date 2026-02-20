ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths Found Dead After 17th-Floor Fall in Thailand

Police in Pattaya suggest suicide as investigations reveal the British millionaire was facing significant legal stress involving his former wife.
Quentin Griffiths, the co-founder of the British online fashion powerhouse ASOS, has died after falling from a 17th-floor balcony in the Thai resort city of Pattaya.
The 58-year-old’s body was discovered on 9 February outside a luxury apartment complex where he had been a long-term resident. While the incident occurred earlier this month, it only gained international attention this week following reports in the British press.
Thai authorities confirmed on Friday that initial investigations point toward suicide. Local police stated that CCTV footage showed no one else entering Griffiths' apartment, which was found locked from the inside.
"There are no indications of foul play," a local police told reporters, adding that an autopsy has already been conducted.
Investigators discovered documents in the flat relating to two ongoing court cases. Police suggest these legal battles may have caused Griffiths considerable distress.
According to local reports, the disputes involved his estranged second wife, a Thai national, over a business they had operated together.
British media outlets have previously reported that Griffiths was accused of misappropriating approximately £500,000 from the joint venture. He was reportedly arrested and questioned regarding the matter last year before being released pending further investigation.
Griffiths was a pivotal figure in the early 2000s tech-fashion boom. In 2000, he co-founded "As Seen On Screen" alongside Nick Robertson, Andrew Regan, and Deborah Thorpe.
The business, which famously sold imitations of outfits worn by celebrities and film stars, later rebranded to the acronym ASOS in 2003.
Though he left the company five years after its inception, he remained a significant shareholder as the firm evolved into a global titan. Today, ASOS boasts over 17 million active customers across 150 markets, reporting revenues of approximately $3.2 billion (£2.5 billion) in the 2025 financial year.
According to BBC, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) confirmed they are providing assistance to the family.
"We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities," a spokesperson said.
Griffiths had been staying in Thailand on a tourist visa at the time of his death. He is survived by his family in the UK and his estranged wife in Thailand.