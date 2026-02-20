ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths Found Dead After 17th-Floor Fall in Thailand

Police in Pattaya suggest suicide as investigations reveal the British millionaire was facing significant legal stress involving his former wife.

Quentin Griffiths, the co-founder of the British online fashion powerhouse ASOS, has died after falling from a 17th-floor balcony in the Thai resort city of Pattaya.

The 58-year-old’s body was discovered on 9 February outside a luxury apartment complex where he had been a long-term resident. While the incident occurred earlier this month, it only gained international attention this week following reports in the British press.

Thai authorities confirmed on Friday that initial investigations point toward suicide. Local police stated that CCTV footage showed no one else entering Griffiths' apartment, which was found locked from the inside.

"There are no indications of foul play," a local police told reporters, adding that an autopsy has already been conducted.

Investigators discovered documents in the flat relating to two ongoing court cases. Police suggest these legal battles may have caused Griffiths considerable distress.

According to local reports, the disputes involved his estranged second wife, a Thai national, over a business they had operated together.



