Japan's LDP OKs Draft Proposal for Lifting Ban on Lethal Arms Exports

The LDP plans to finalise the proposal as early as next week and submit it to the government.

Based on the proposal, the government plans to revise its operational guidelines for the country's three principles on defence equipment transfers in spring at the earliest.

The government currently limits the scope of defence equipment exports to five categories: rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

The draft proposal calls for abolishing the existing rules and instead classifying defence equipment into two categories: arms, including tanks and howitzers, and non-arms equipment, such as bulletproof vests.