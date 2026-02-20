Conveyor-belt sushi market hits THB 8bn, shaking up Japan dining in Thailand

Conveyor-belt sushi surges to THB8 billion

While traditional Japanese restaurant formats face tougher conditions, conveyor-belt sushi is on the rise. Jakkrit said the market has grown sharply from less than 1 billion baht—possibly even under 500 million baht—six years ago to about 8 billion baht today, expanding by nearly 100% a year over the past four to five years.

He attributed the uptrend to “budget control”: customers can choose exactly how much to spend, whether it is a few pieces for a few hundred baht or a full meal.

Another driver is the influence of children—those under 10 often enjoy the conveyor-belt experience—encouraging families to shift from neighbourhood restaurants to shopping centres for conveyor-belt sushi.

Five major conveyor-belt sushi brands in Thailand

The Thai conveyor-belt sushi market has become increasingly competitive, led by five major players:

Sushiro – Japan’s top conveyor-belt sushi chain with more than 800 outlets worldwide. It entered Thailand through Sushiro GH (Thailand), opening its first branch in March 2021. It has since expanded to more than 40 branches, mainly in Bangkok and surrounding areas, and is currently seen as the market leader.



– Japan’s top conveyor-belt sushi chain with more than 800 outlets worldwide. It entered Thailand through Sushiro GH (Thailand), opening its first branch in March 2021. It has since expanded to more than 40 branches, mainly in Bangkok and surrounding areas, and is currently seen as the market leader. Katsu Midori – A well-known Tokyo conveyor-belt sushi brand brought to Thailand by The Food Selection Group, owner of Shinkanzen Sushi. It opened its first Thai branch in December 2024 at CentralWorld and now has four branches, positioning itself around premium ingredients at accessible prices.



– A well-known Tokyo conveyor-belt sushi brand brought to Thailand by The Food Selection Group, owner of Shinkanzen Sushi. It opened its first Thai branch in December 2024 at CentralWorld and now has four branches, positioning itself around premium ingredients at accessible prices. Hama Sushi – Part of Zensho Holdings, the Japanese restaurant giant behind brands such as Sukiya and Nakau. Hama Sushi has more than 700 branches in Japan and across Asia. In Thailand, it opened its first branch at Central Pinklao in November 2025.



– Part of Zensho Holdings, the Japanese restaurant giant behind brands such as Sukiya and Nakau. Hama Sushi has more than 700 branches in Japan and across Asia. In Thailand, it opened its first branch at Central Pinklao in November 2025. Genki Sushi – A Japanese brand that differentiates itself by delivering freshly made sushi via a “high-speed train” system from the kitchen directly to customers’ tables. It operates in Thailand on the 5th floor of CentralWorld.



– A Japanese brand that differentiates itself by delivering freshly made sushi via a “high-speed train” system from the kitchen directly to customers’ tables. It operates in Thailand on the 5th floor of CentralWorld. Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera – Set to be launched by Maguro Group, this premium kaiten sushi brand comes from the Onodera Group, a global Japanese dining operator known among food lovers as a “must-visit” destination in Japan. It is expected to open in Q3 2026 at CentralWorld, positioned as the first branch in Southeast Asia and the largest flagship store in Asia.

Overall, the picture suggests Thailand’s conveyor-belt sushi segment is heating up fast, with major Japanese chains and Thai operators competing for share in a Japanese dining market that continues to evolve.