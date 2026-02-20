Conveyor-belt sushi market hits THB 8bn, shaking up Japan dining in Thailand

In early 2026, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Bangkok published its 2025 survey of Japanese restaurants in Thailand, finding a total of 5,781 outlets—down 135 from the previous survey.
While the drop is not large, it marks the first decline since the survey began in 2007, raising questions over whether the market is nearing saturation.
Jakkrit Saisomboon, CEO and co-founder of Maguro Group, told Post Today that the industry is entering a major transition—likened to a “leaf-shedding” phase—where old formats are replaced by new ones as consumer lifestyles evolve.
He said the JETRO survey showed closures outnumbered new openings last year, particularly among restaurants located in shopping centres. Key pressures include:
Conveyor-belt sushi surges to THB8 billion
While traditional Japanese restaurant formats face tougher conditions, conveyor-belt sushi is on the rise. Jakkrit said the market has grown sharply from less than 1 billion baht—possibly even under 500 million baht—six years ago to about 8 billion baht today, expanding by nearly 100% a year over the past four to five years.
He attributed the uptrend to “budget control”: customers can choose exactly how much to spend, whether it is a few pieces for a few hundred baht or a full meal.
Another driver is the influence of children—those under 10 often enjoy the conveyor-belt experience—encouraging families to shift from neighbourhood restaurants to shopping centres for conveyor-belt sushi.
Five major conveyor-belt sushi brands in Thailand
The Thai conveyor-belt sushi market has become increasingly competitive, led by five major players:
Overall, the picture suggests Thailand’s conveyor-belt sushi segment is heating up fast, with major Japanese chains and Thai operators competing for share in a Japanese dining market that continues to evolve.