Fatty katsuo fish may foreshadow climate change, threat to beloved Japanese food

"Before, the fish were lean with no fat, but this year, the fish have changed, they are very fat," said Nakajo, 70, who set sail from the port town of Kure.

While heavier katsuo means more money, locals and experts say it indicates climate change and a risk for katsuo numbers already under threat due to growing demand and overfishing.

Originally from tropical waters, some Pacific katsuo migrate northward on a warm ocean current every spring, making Kochi's arc-shaped bay a fertile fishing ground.

The average surface temperature of the bay in winter has risen by 2 degrees Celsius in the four decades to 2015, local fisheries lab data shows, and the fatter katsuo may be due to ample prey in the warmer sea.

But longer-term, this warming may prevent mineral-rich water from rising to the surface, resulting in a drop in plankton and smaller fish to feed on, leading to fewer katsuo, said Hideyuki Ukeda, an agroscientist and vice president of Kochi University.

Overfishing has already hit catch numbers and dealt a blow to the fishermen in Kochi who have stuck to traditional single-pole fishing methods versus large-scale seine fishing across the western Pacific.

Government data shows catch numbers in Kochi are only at a quarter of their 1980s peak.