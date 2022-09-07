Typhoon Hinnamnor leaves 10 dead and 2 missing in S Korea

In Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, nine people were killed by the storm, and one went missing. In nearby Gyeongju, a person was found dead, and a person has gone missing in Ulsan.

To help the recovery in Pohang, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he would designate Pohang as a special disaster zone as soon as possible. Yoon added that the government would inject 50 billion won ($36 million) into recovery work. Yoon was scheduled to travel to Pohang later in the day.

Pohang was the city hardest hit by Typhoon Hinnamnor, which passed through the southern part of the country Tuesday morning. The typhoon destroyed roads, submerged buildings and houses and caused landslides.

Most of the casualties were from the southern city of Pohang due to a number of people being trapped in a flooded underground parking lot at an apartment complex as they tried to move their cars before the parking lot was flooded.

According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, a total of nine people have been pulled from the underground parking lot as of Wednesday morning. Of the nine people, two were rescued alive, but the seven others were found dead.