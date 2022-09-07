Typhoon Hinnamnor leaves 10 dead and 2 missing in S Korea
Typhoon Hinnamnor has left 10 dead, two missing and three injured as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Central Disaster Safety Relief Headquarters.
In Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, nine people were killed by the storm, and one went missing. In nearby Gyeongju, a person was found dead, and a person has gone missing in Ulsan.
To help the recovery in Pohang, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he would designate Pohang as a special disaster zone as soon as possible. Yoon added that the government would inject 50 billion won ($36 million) into recovery work. Yoon was scheduled to travel to Pohang later in the day.
Pohang was the city hardest hit by Typhoon Hinnamnor, which passed through the southern part of the country Tuesday morning. The typhoon destroyed roads, submerged buildings and houses and caused landslides.
Most of the casualties were from the southern city of Pohang due to a number of people being trapped in a flooded underground parking lot at an apartment complex as they tried to move their cars before the parking lot was flooded.
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, a total of nine people have been pulled from the underground parking lot as of Wednesday morning. Of the nine people, two were rescued alive, but the seven others were found dead.
On Wednesday, rescuers continued their operation to drain the parking garage to search for any remaining victims. An official from the Interior Ministry said the number of casualties could increase as the search continues.
Other casualties included two more deaths in Pohang and an 80-year-old woman was also found dead in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.
The government on Wednesday also provided updated figures relating to damage caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor.
The tally of inundated houses and commercial buildings has increased as the government collects reports nationwide. A total of 8,328 houses have been flooded, of which 8,309 were in North Gyeongsang Province. The number of flooded commercial buildings is 3,085, according to the government.
The number of people displaced from their damaged houses reached 13 from eight households. The number of people who temporarily evacuated for safety reasons reached 4,716 from 3,508 households, up from 2,141 households reported Tuesday. Of the people who temporarily evacuated, 999 have not returned to their homes yet.
The number of farms that have reported damage has also increased. The government’s report on Wednesday said a total of 3,815 hectares of farmland had been damaged nationwide, up from 1,320 in its earlier report a day prior. Of the total, North Gyeongsang Province reported 2,308 hectares of damaged farmland, followed by South Gyeongsang Province’s 477 hectares.
The number of households that suffered power outages went up to 89,203 from 66,341 a day earlier. But around 98.2 per cent of them have already had power restored, the government said.
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).