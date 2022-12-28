Price hikes to affect over 7,000 Japanese food, drink products in early 2023

Price hikes will affect 7,152 items, more than 1.5 times the number from the same period this year, with some products such as frozen and wheat-based foods seeing a further increase.

Original figures compiled as of the end of November showed that 4,425 items would be affected by price hikes. However, the last 20 days have seen the number of products rise by 1.6 times. Manufacturers are believed to have pushed forward with further price increases in the face of higher costs in areas such as materials, transportation and labour.

February will see price hikes in 4,277 items, the largest number in a single month and the biggest since October when 6,699 prices increased. Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co. will raise prices of dumplings and other frozen foods between 6% and 16%, while Nissui Corp.’s shipping costs for products including frozen foods and bento meals will increase between 6% and 25%.