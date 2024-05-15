Thai developers eye affiliate marketing to attract new gen homebuyers

Affiliate marketing was introduced to the property market during the pandemic, but on a far smaller scale and without the use of well-known social media figures, Sumitra Wongpakdee, managing director at Terra Media and Consulting Ltd, told The Nation.

“Developers have realised that Thai buyers interact frequently with influencers and KOLs [key opinion leaders] on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, X [Twitter] and YouTube,” she said. “Hiring these internet celebrities to spearhead affiliate marketing campaigns has become a new trend to attract young generation buyers.”

Sumitra said since these individuals already have millions of followers, developers can benefit from a larger audience by hiring them as presenters or reviewers of their projects.

This has greatly helped stimulate the stagnating property market among Thai buyers in the post-Covid era, she added.

In return, property companies are rewarding their “affiliated” influencers and KOLs with lucrative benefits, she said.