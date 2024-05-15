Ombudsman declines to refer digital wallet complaints to court

The Ombudsman ruled on Tuesday that it lacks jurisdiction to refer complaints about the digital wallet scheme to the Constitutional Court or other courts.

The scheme falls within the government’s executive authority, said Keirov Kritteeranon, secretary-general of the Office of the Ombudsman, as he announced the results of its review of the complaints.

The complaints centre on the government’s plan to distribute 10,000-baht payments to some 50 million adult citizens via digital wallets, as well as the proposed 500-billion-baht loan to finance the project.

Complainants allege these actions breach the Constitution, the Currency Act, and the Financial Discipline Act.

The Ombudsman concluded that it lacks authority to refer the complaints for legal action as its mandate only extends to the exercise of “governance” by state agencies.