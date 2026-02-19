Thailand and Cambodia’s diplomatic rivalry intensifies as online scams add complexity to border tensions

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia continue to rise, as both countries engage in diplomatic manoeuvres related to border disputes and online scams. The conflict intensified on February 16, 2026, when Thai authorities reported increased military activity from Cambodia near the border in Ubon Ratchathani, prompting Thai forces to bolster defences and monitor the situation closely.

The issue has now expanded beyond territorial claims to include allegations related to illegal online scams reportedly originating from Cambodia, with Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow actively addressing the international community to defend Thailand’s stance.



Border conflict and military presence

On the ground, the Second Army Region has reported significant movements from Cambodian forces, especially in the 745 Hill area of Ubon Ratchathani, where nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed. In addition, the ongoing wildfires on the Cambodian side of the border pose a further risk, with the smoke threatening to spread into Thailand’s military bases in areas such as Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, and Si Sa Ket.

In response, Thai military units have constructed firebreaks around affected areas and are working to investigate whether the fires were intentionally set for agricultural or military purposes.