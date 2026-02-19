People's Party assures Laser ID data safety and denies breaching DOPA orders

4. The permission required from the DOPA is not permission to "request the Laser ID from member applicants," but rather permission to "use the member applicant's Laser ID to verify its accuracy against the DOPA's database."

If any political party wishes to use the Laser ID to verify the identity of a party member applicant, the political party must request permission to "link" data with the system of the DOPA.

Once fully connected, the system will send the Laser ID information of the prospective member to be verified against the DOPA's system. The Department's system will then send data back to the party indicating whether it is "correct" or "incorrect." The party will not record the Laser ID information of the prospective member in any way.

5. The People's Party has already proceeded to request permission to link data with the DOPA, leaving only a few steps before completion. / Once completed, the entire process will be the same as that used during the time of the Move Forward Party.

Before their dissolutions, the former Future Forward Party and the Move Forward Party had been fully authorised to connect with the DOPA's system.

Following the dissolution of the Move Forward Party, the People's Party proceeded to request authorisation to connect to the new system. Authorisation has already been granted for the program to read data from the Multipurpose National Identity Card (Smart Card) and the Digital Identity Verification and Authentication System (DOPA Digital ID). Only the authorisation step to use the Web Service for National ID Card Status Verification via API remains before it is fully complete.

6. The People's Party, as well as the former Future Forward Party and Move Forward Party, have never "recorded" or stored the public's Laser ID data. The party merely acts as a "pass-through" for sending data to be checked against the information in the DOPA's system.

Since the beginning of requesting Laser IDs from member applicants, from the time of the former Future Forward Party and the former Move Forward Party, up to the People's Party, the party has never "recorded" the public's Laser ID data, acting solely as a pass-through to forward data for accuracy verification against the DOPA's data.

Even during the current period, when the connection with the DOPA's system is not yet fully complete, which prevents the verification of the Laser IDs entered by the public, the People's Party confirms that there is no "recording" of the public's Laser ID data for any purpose.

Furthermore, the DOPA has never issued an order prohibiting the People's Party regarding the Laser ID. Therefore, the People's Party has absolutely not committed any act that would violate administrative orders or laws, contrary to false accusations.

7. The People's Party humbly accepts the objections and concerns of the public. Therefore, the requirement to fill in the Laser ID has been temporarily removed from the membership application process until full authorisation to link data with the DOPA is received.

Currently, the party has adjusted the membership application webpage so that filling in the Laser ID is no longer required until authorisation is granted to connect with the system regarding the Web Service for National ID Card Status Verification via API (which is the final step of data linkage). This is expected to take a short amount of time.