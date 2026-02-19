From ‘Spectre C’ to ‘Laser ID’: The Risk of ‘Party Dissolution’ for ‘Orange Party’

2. The Spectre C Media Company



The media company, Spectre C, was one of the reasons behind the “Orange Landslide” in 2023, which helped the People’s Party secure 151 seats in the House of Representatives. Under the strategy of “Ting” Sarayut Jailak, one of the “Friends of Eak” members, the company was later pushed to become the secretary-general of the People’s Party when the “Future Forward Party” was dissolved in early 2025.

The issue with Spectre C is not only about allegations from “former insiders” like “Tisana Choonhavan,” the former MP from Bangkok, but also about how the party has established a “corporate communications department” directly controlled by party executives. The party must allocate expenses for this, whether from donations or product sales. However, the People’s Party set up Spectre C after the Future Forward Party was dissolved, with Sarayut being close to “Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit” and holding significant shares and controlling the company. The party also moved personnel from its corporate communications department into Spectre C and holds minor shares in the company, relying on funds from the Election Commission’s political party development fund, which is taxpayer money. This fund has been significant, with the party receiving over 96 million THB in 2026.

Although the issue of “information operations” (IO) still lacks clear evidence, the money used to hire Spectre C must be disclosed in detail to the EC. The fact that the People’s Party hired a media company closely tied to the party raises questions from opponents about whether the funds have been misused.

3. The Laser ID Case



The People’s Party’s registration process, which requires applicants to provide their Laser ID number after their citizen ID number, has raised concerns about potential violations of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). The Political Parties Act does not designate the party as a government agency or financial institution, which are typically permitted to access personal data. Moreover, collecting Laser IDs must comply with laws and regulations from the Department of Local Administration.

The People’s Party issued a statement explaining that collecting Laser ID data is separate from requesting permission to connect data with the Department of Local Administration, which parties like Future Forward and Move Forward have been authorized to do. The Laser ID is needed to verify applicants' identities, prevent fraudulent registrations, and confirm qualifications. This process has been used since the Future Forward era.

However, the issue lies in the fact that the People’s Party has not yet received permission from the Department of Local Administration to collect Laser ID information. Preliminary reports from the Department suggest that the People’s Party has only applied for permission to use smart card-based ID verification to confirm that applicants are not foreign nationals, but there has been no confirmation regarding Laser ID collection.

As a result, the collection of Laser ID data from over 100,000 applicants without official permission could potentially violate the PDPA and the Department of Local Administration’s regulations, risking legal action and possibly leading to a petition for the party's dissolution.

However, as of 5:00 PM on February 18, the People’s Party clarified that the request for Laser ID from applicants is separate from the request for permission to link data with the Department of Local Administration, a process that was previously approved for Future Forward and Move Forward. The party emphasized that it is not collecting Laser ID data and has temporarily removed the input field from its membership registration page until full authorization is obtained.

These are the three key legal issues surrounding the People’s Party, amid ongoing discussions about forming a government and calls for the EC to rerun the election nationwide. The outcome of these issues will determine the party’s future.