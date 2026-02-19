Over 20 countries will attend Trump's Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, White House says

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed reporters on Wednesday that the summit will feature representatives from more than 20 nations.

Beyond the financial aid, member states have also pledged to contribute thousands of personnel to form an international stabilisation force for the territory.

The initiative has faced some pushback from the Holy See.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, stated Tuesday that crisis management should remain under the purview of the United Nations.

Leavitt described the Vatican's decision to abstain as "deeply unfortunate."