A spicy dish loved by people across Southeast Asia is set to become a world heritage item.

Recently, Laos proposed "Larb" for inclusion in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in late 2026.

It is emphasised that this registration is not a "copyright to claim ownership"; anyone can still eat and sell it as usual.

The Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture, confirmed that Laos has submitted "Larb" for registration as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity with UNESCO.

This information is verified by facts appearing on the UNESCO website.