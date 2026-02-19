India accelerates AI to rival US and China, drawing global tech investments

Concerns surrounding artificial intelligence have intensified in early 2026, accompanied by stark warnings from technology developers, global executives, international financial leaders, and economic analysts.

Experts repeatedly describe the technology's progression as "faster than expected," with a "wider impact" and an "uncertain level of control."

The phenomenon is frequently compared to an "AI Tsunami," a massive wave rapidly approaching the shore that is highly visible, yet leaves people unsure of which way to run.

These pressing concerns took centre stage at the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi, India, from February 16 to 20, 2026.

The globally watched event gathered state leaders, tech executives, scientists, academics, and civil society members to determine the future direction and global governance of AI.

The summit was particularly significant as it amplified the voices of the Global South, addressing their anxieties about being left behind in a technology race traditionally dominated by the United States, Europe, and China.

Billed as the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event attracted participants from over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including approximately 20 heads of state and 45 government ministers.

The initiative aligns with the international principle of "AI for Humanity" and India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya," which translates to the well-being and happiness of all.

Key figures from Silicon Valley's trillion-dollar tech industry attended the summit, including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei.