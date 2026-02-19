Thai Muslim Leader Urges Compassion and Unity in Annual Ramadan Address

Sheikhul Islam Arun Boonchom calls on Thai Muslims to observe Ramadan 1447 through fasting, charity, and fostering harmony within a multicultural society.

The Chularajamontri, Thailand’s spiritual leader for Muslims, has called on the faithful to use the holy month of Ramadan as a period for profound self-reflection, charity, and the strengthening of ties within the country’s multicultural fabric.

In an official communiqué released on 19 February 2026 to mark the start of Hijri Era 1447, Arun Boonchom emphasised that the act of fasting is more than a religious obligation; it is a vital lesson in empathy.

"Fasting serves as a tool to test the faithful," the Chularajamontri stated. "By abstaining from food, one tastes hunger and thirst to foster a conscience of giving. It is a bridge of friendship that alleviates suffering and reduces the gap of social inequality."



