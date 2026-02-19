Thap Lan park closes four tourist spots, announces measures to contain wild elephants

The Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima has announced the closure of four popular tourist spots for the period of March 1 to May 31. This decision aims to allow the park’s nature to recover while ensuring tourist safety.

In addition, the park unveiled measures to address the growing issue of wild elephants wandering from the park into surrounding farmlands.

Tourist Spots Closed for Nature Recovery and Safety

Prawatsat Chanthep, the chief of Thap Lan National Park, stated that the closures would give nature time to heal itself. The affected spots are: