Thailand officially enters summer season this Sunday, with temperatures reaching 43°C

Thailand will officially enter its summer season starting from Sunday, February 22, 2026, with temperatures expected to rise, reaching up to 43°C. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about potential heatstroke and the arrival of summer storms from February 23 to 25.

Sukanyanee Yawinchan, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, stated that weather patterns show the upper regions of Thailand experiencing maximum temperatures above 35°C, with most areas affected by hot air masses. The winds will shift to southerly and southeasterly directions, officially marking the beginning of the summer season.

However, during the early part of the season, fluctuating weather conditions due to cold air masses colliding with hot air will lead to summer storms, which may include thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hail. After the storms, temperatures will briefly decrease before rising again.

For the summer of 2026, the season is expected to end around mid-May. Notably, from mid-March to April, temperatures are predicted to be hotter than last year, with certain regions, such as Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Tak, potentially exceeding 42°C.