New hours and route for paying respects to HM the late Queen Sirikit

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that starting on February 21, 2026, there will be new visiting hours and an updated route for the public to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.
These changes are designed to make the visit more orderly and convenient for both locals and tourists.
The Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall will be open daily from 08:00 to 20:00 for the public to pay respects. The visiting hours will be divided into five designated time slots:
Visitors must go through a screening process and receive a designated time slot for entry. The screening will close at 19:00.
Visitors wishing to pay respects can enter via the Manee Noparat Gate and must follow the designated route. The Bureau of the Royal Household emphasizes that proper attire is required. Men are requested not to wear jeans, and women should wear skirts or traditional cloth.
The Grand Palace and Emerald Buddha Temple will remain open for general tourists from 08:30 to 15:30 daily, starting November 9, 2025. Tourists can enter via the Manee Noparat Gate and will go through security checks as usual. However, access to the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall will be reserved only for those paying respects.
For tourists visiting the Grand Palace, they will exit via Chakri Jaran Road, passing the Phiman Chai Si Gate and the Ratchadakorn Phiphat Building to visit the Queen Sirikit Textile Museum.
These changes reflect the Bureau’s efforts to maintain a respectful and organized environment for all visitors to the Grand Palace, ensuring both mourners and tourists can experience the site with ease.