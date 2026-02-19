New hours and route for paying respects to HM the late Queen Sirikit

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that starting on February 21, 2026, there will be new visiting hours and an updated route for the public to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.

These changes are designed to make the visit more orderly and convenient for both locals and tourists.

Revised Visiting Hours

The Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall will be open daily from 08:00 to 20:00 for the public to pay respects. The visiting hours will be divided into five designated time slots: