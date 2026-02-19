Applying for driving licenses online is fake news, DLT warns

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has warned the public not to fall for a Facebook page using its DLT initials to deceive people into paying for driving licenses by claiming they can obtain the licenses without taking an exam, driving test, or applying in person.

The Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand (AFNCT) quoted the DLT as warning motorists not to believe the misleading ad from a Facebook page titled “DLT Department of Land Transport for hire to issue all types of driving licenses.” The title of the Facebook page was in Thai, except for the DLT initials in English.

The AFNCT stated it had crosschecked with the DLT and found that the Facebook page was spreading false information, claiming it could help drivers obtain all types of driving licenses without the mandatory training, driving knowledge and traffic law exam, and driving test.