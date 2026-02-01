Thailand's 2026 summer forecast to reach temperatures over 42°C

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has predicted that the summer of 2026 will be hotter than the previous year.

The summer season is expected to begin later than usual, around the end of February 2026 (approximately two weeks later than typical), and will last until mid-May 2026.

The weather will alternate between scorching heat and thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing extremely high temperatures.

This is expected mainly during April to May 2026.

The average maximum temperature in northern Thailand is expected to reach 36-37°C, slightly higher than the usual average of 35.4°C and a small increase compared to the previous year (2025's average maximum was 35.8°C).

Overall, the rainfall is expected to be 30-40% below the normal levels.

Provinces forecasted to experience temperatures exceeding 42°C include: