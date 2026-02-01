Thailand's 2026 summer forecast to reach temperatures over 42°C

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has predicted that the summer of 2026 will be hotter than the previous year.
The summer season is expected to begin later than usual, around the end of February 2026 (approximately two weeks later than typical), and will last until mid-May 2026.
The weather will alternate between scorching heat and thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing extremely high temperatures.
This is expected mainly during April to May 2026.
The average maximum temperature in northern Thailand is expected to reach 36-37°C, slightly higher than the usual average of 35.4°C and a small increase compared to the previous year (2025's average maximum was 35.8°C).
Overall, the rainfall is expected to be 30-40% below the normal levels.
Provinces forecasted to experience temperatures exceeding 42°C include:
March to Mid-April
Warm temperatures will gradually increase, with hot conditions in many areas during the day.
Fog will occur in several regions, while the north and northeast will still experience cool mornings due to the influence of high-pressure systems from China.
However, by late March to mid-April, these pressures will weaken, and low-pressure systems caused by heat will dominate, leading to periods of hot and humid weather, with some areas experiencing temperatures as high as 42-43°C.
Summer storms are also expected in these areas, with thunder, gusty winds, and even hail in some regions, providing temporary relief from the heat.
Late April to Mid-May
As the season transitions, hot conditions will continue with occasional relief in the form of rainstorms.
By this time, the southeast winds bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand will shift, marking the beginning of the southwest monsoon.
This change will bring more rainfall, especially in the southern provinces, which will experience heavy rain and stronger winds.
Southern Thailand
From March to late April, winds from the east and southeast will cover the Gulf of Thailand and the southern regions, leading to a 20-30% chance of thunderstorms.
The seas in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will have waves up to 1 meter high.
From mid-April to mid-May, rainfall will increase significantly, with some areas experiencing intense downpours, especially along the western coast of the South, where rainfall could cover 60-80% of the area.
The Andaman Sea will see stronger winds and waves up to 2-3 meters, while the Gulf of Thailand will have waves up to 1-2 meters as the southwest monsoon takes hold.