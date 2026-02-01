Bangkok’s advance voting goes smoothly: BMA permanent secretary reports no issues

Advance voting for the February 8 election in Bangkok has been proceeding smoothly, with no major issues reported, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s permanent secretary.

The permanent secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Narong Ruangsri, reported that the advance voting for the February 8 election in Bangkok has been going smoothly without any major issues.

Monitoring the Advance Voting at Constituency 16

Narong made the statement after casting his advance vote at Constituency 16 at the Klong Samwa district office. After voting, Narong inspected the readiness and preparations of election officials at the constituency. He noted that many voters who had registered to vote in advance in Constituency 16 were already waiting in line before the polling station opened. A total of 14,353 voters were registered to vote in advance in the Klong Samwa district.

Ensuring Smooth Operations at Tawanna Bang Kapi Mall

Narong also visited the Tawanna Bang Kapi shopping mall to observe advance voting for Constituency 14, which covers the Bang Kapi district. This constituency saw 58,683 voters registered for advance voting. After inspecting the venue, Narong confirmed that no irregularities were found and that many voters were actively exercising their right to vote.

Addressing Traffic Concerns and Improving Voter Access

While the voting process went smoothly, Narong did observe traffic congestion near the voting venue. In response, he has instructed all district chiefs in Bangkok to coordinate with traffic police to direct traffic efficiently and ensure a convenient journey for voters heading to the polls.

“The overall situation is fine, and I have not detected any issues affecting the voters,” Narong stated.

Coordinating with Authorities for Seamless Election Day

Narong emphasized that the election units have been well-organized, following the guidelines set by the Bangkok Election Commission.

Comprehensive preparations, including personnel, equipment, and venues, have been made. The BMA has been monitoring the situation closely, and if any issues arise, the BMA will work with district directors and report the issues to the Bangkok Situation Monitoring Center at City Hall.

Focus on Voter Convenience in High-Traffic Areas

In the Bang Kapi district, which has the highest voter turnout in Bangkok, Narong highlighted the BMA’s focus on managing voting venues, organizing traffic, ensuring public health safety, and providing clear guidelines for voters. He noted that preparations, including parking arrangements with private sector cooperation, have been put in place to facilitate voters.

No Complaints or Issues So Far

According to Narong, the overall election process has been running smoothly, with no complaints or problems reported so far. The BMA continues to ensure that the election process is carried out transparently, efficiently, and in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines.

Health Advisory for Voters Due to High PM2.5 Levels

Given the high levels of PM2.5 dust particles in the air today, Narong urged voters, especially those who will be outdoors, to wear face masks to protect their health from air pollution while participating in the advance voting process.
 

