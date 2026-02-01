Bangkok’s advance voting goes smoothly: BMA permanent secretary reports no issues

“The overall situation is fine, and I have not detected any issues affecting the voters,” Narong stated.

Coordinating with Authorities for Seamless Election Day

Narong emphasized that the election units have been well-organized, following the guidelines set by the Bangkok Election Commission.

Comprehensive preparations, including personnel, equipment, and venues, have been made. The BMA has been monitoring the situation closely, and if any issues arise, the BMA will work with district directors and report the issues to the Bangkok Situation Monitoring Center at City Hall.

Focus on Voter Convenience in High-Traffic Areas

In the Bang Kapi district, which has the highest voter turnout in Bangkok, Narong highlighted the BMA’s focus on managing voting venues, organizing traffic, ensuring public health safety, and providing clear guidelines for voters. He noted that preparations, including parking arrangements with private sector cooperation, have been put in place to facilitate voters.

No Complaints or Issues So Far

According to Narong, the overall election process has been running smoothly, with no complaints or problems reported so far. The BMA continues to ensure that the election process is carried out transparently, efficiently, and in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines.

Health Advisory for Voters Due to High PM2.5 Levels

Given the high levels of PM2.5 dust particles in the air today, Narong urged voters, especially those who will be outdoors, to wear face masks to protect their health from air pollution while participating in the advance voting process.

