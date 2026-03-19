People’s Party raises three concerns, says Anutin lacks integrity to serve as PM

At Parliament, during a House sitting under the urgent agenda to consider approving a person deemed suitable for appointment as prime minister under Section 159 of the Constitution, two names were nominated: Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai Party’s prime ministerial candidate, and Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the People’s Party’s prime ministerial candidate.

Before the deciding vote, MPs from both sides supporting Anutin and those holding a different view were each given 70 minutes to debate the qualifications and disqualifying characteristics of the individuals nominated for the premiership.

Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP of the People’s Party, said in the debate that he had concerns and doubts about Anutin’s qualifications to serve as prime minister, because Anutin’s conduct did not inspire confidence that he possessed evident integrity, as required under Section 160 of the Constitution.

He said there were several issues suggesting a lack of honesty, including the management of the oil shortage.