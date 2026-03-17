How Thailand will vote for its 32nd prime minister on March 19 — open ballot, 250 votes needed

Thailand is moving into the parliamentary vote to choose its 32nd prime minister, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 10.00am. Under the 2017 Constitution, the process works as follows:

1) Prime ministerial candidates

A nominee must appear on a political party’s prime ministerial candidate list under Section 88 of the Constitution. The party proposing the candidate must have at least 25 MPs.

2) Endorsement to nominate a candidate

A candidate must be endorsed by at least 50 MPs (no fewer than one-tenth of the total number of existing MPs in the House). There are currently 499 MPs.

3) Voting procedure

The prime minister is elected through an open vote under Section 159 of the Constitution. MPs are called by name in alphabetical order and vote individually: in favour, against, or abstain.

To be elected, a candidate must win more than half of the total number of existing MPs. With 499 MPs, the winning threshold is at least 250 votes.

If no candidate secures more than half, a new round of voting can be held, with either the same nominee or a new nominee from the party lists.

4) Appointment of the prime minister

Once the House approves a candidate, House Speaker Sophon Saram will submit the name for royal endorsement so the appointment can be formally made.

After a prime minister is officially appointed, the process moves to government formation. Ministerial nominees for the new cabinet must undergo eligibility checks before names are submitted for royal approval. The cabinet must then deliver its policy statement to Parliament within 15 days of taking office, under Section 162 of the Constitution.