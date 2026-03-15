House Speaker vote marks first step in forming new government on March 15

Thai politics is moving towards a key milestone following the conclusion of the state ceremony.
The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold an important sitting to elect the “Speaker of the House of Representatives” and the “Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives” on March 15, 2026, at 9am.
This will be the first legislative mechanism to have a direct bearing on the stability of government formation and on control of parliamentary proceedings over the next four years.
The process will begin with all 499 members of the House of Representatives who have been certified by the Election Commission, exceeding the 95% threshold required to open parliament, taking the oath under Section 115 of the Constitution, affirming that they will perform their duties with honesty and integrity.
Pairoj Lohsunthorn, a Pheu Thai Party list-MP, aged 89, is expected to act as the temporary chair of the sitting as the most senior member, in line with established practice.
At the heart of this sitting is the election procedure, which must be conducted by secret ballot under Section 120 of the Constitution.
The House must first agree on how many deputy speakers there will be, one or two, before moving on to nominations and voting, with each member entitled to cast only one vote.
The secret ballot is regarded as a major turning point that often produces political surprises, because it is difficult to control voting direction fully in line with the party whip.
However, if the vote ends in a tie, the Constitution provides that the presiding chair of the sitting, namely the temporary chair, shall cast an additional deciding vote.
This serves as a safeguard against political deadlock in the event of a finely balanced chamber.
The condition of “neutrality” and the policy role
The qualifications for anyone stepping into this position are clearly restricted: they must not hold any position or serve on the executive committee of a political party, in order to preserve neutrality in the performance of their duties.
This reflects the Constitution’s attempt to separate the legislative branch from the influence of the executive and political parties as clearly as possible.
At a deeper level, securing a House Speaker from a prepared majority camp would help future government legislation and policy move ahead more smoothly, because the Speaker has the authority to manage House business and control debate.
If this election passes without difficulty, it will be seen as a positive sign that the new power bloc is ready to govern the country.
The person expected to be nominated for the Speakership and to seek support from MPs is Sophon Saram, a Bhumjaithai Party party-list MP and former deputy prime minister in the Anutin 1 government.
In the 2026 election, the Bhumjaithai Party won 191 seats in the 27th House of Representatives.
The outcome of this key appointment will serve as a gauge of investor and business sentiment.
If the process proceeds smoothly and quickly, it will reflect the unity of the coalition parties and show that they genuinely command a parliamentary majority, thereby reducing political risk that can weigh on investment decisions during a transitional period, especially amid the conflict in the Middle East.
Once a resolution is reached, it will be submitted for royal appointment.
The new Speaker’s next crucial task will be to convene parliament to vote for the prime minister, the final step in forming the executive branch to formally drive the Thai economy forward.