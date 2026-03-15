House Speaker vote marks first step in forming new government on March 15

Thai politics is moving towards a key milestone following the conclusion of the state ceremony.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold an important sitting to elect the “Speaker of the House of Representatives” and the “Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives” on March 15, 2026, at 9am.

This will be the first legislative mechanism to have a direct bearing on the stability of government formation and on control of parliamentary proceedings over the next four years.

The process will begin with all 499 members of the House of Representatives who have been certified by the Election Commission, exceeding the 95% threshold required to open parliament, taking the oath under Section 115 of the Constitution, affirming that they will perform their duties with honesty and integrity.

Pairoj Lohsunthorn, a Pheu Thai Party list-MP, aged 89, is expected to act as the temporary chair of the sitting as the most senior member, in line with established practice.