Deal sealed on 292-seat government, without Klatham, Democrats and Thai Ruamphalang



Coalition quotas

Pheu Thai Party is set to receive eight people across nine posts (including a deputy prime minister). Pheu Thai has reportedly submitted more names than its quota, and Bhumjaithai Party has given it authority to select suitable candidates without setting criteria on whether they must be “new” or “senior” figures, but selections must comply with a Constitutional Court ruling. The portfolio list includes: Deputy Prime Minister overseeing the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Labour Ministry, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, plus three deputy minister posts.

Palang Pracharath Party is expected to receive one ministerial post: Trinuch Thienthong. Smaller parties with one to two seats are not expected to receive cabinet posts, with Bhumjaithai Party indicating it does not want to add votes or form factions. The Defence Minister appointment is described as a final decision to be made at the last stage.

The “Anutin 2” cabinet line-up is expected to be finalised once Anutin is elected prime minister. The cabinet arrangement is framed as aligning with the party’s strategy to match people to roles and ensure ministries work cohesively under the prime minister, rather than operating separately as in past governments.

It is now said to be certain that the Bhumjaithai-led government will command 292 seats, comprising Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai Party, Palang Pracharath Party, Prachachat Party, and smaller parties—without the Klatham Party, the Democrat Party, and the Thai Ruamphalang Party.