Anutin stresses women’s equality on International Women’s Day

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered a message on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, saying that as March 8 marks International Women’s Day, he wished to extend his best wishes to women across Thailand, as well as to all those working to advance women’s development, who have joined together as an important force in moving Thai society forward with quality and progress.
International Women’s Day is not merely a day of celebration, but a day designated by the international community to remind us that the rights, equality and dignity of women are a fundamental foundation of a democratic society and sustainable development.
Throughout history, women around the world have fought for equal recognition in the family, in the workplace and in the public sphere.
Today, therefore, is not only a day to remember those struggles, but also a time to carry them forward in more concrete ways.
A strong society is one in which everyone sees the value in one another and supports the contribution of those values to social development.
For this year, the government has adopted as the main theme for International Women’s Day: “Women’s rights, justice and voices: towards a society that leaves no one behind”, reflecting the importance of supporting women to stand on an equal footing and to have the opportunity to realise their full potential, as well as to take part in shaping policy and the direction of national development.
The Prime Minister said he firmly believed that Thai women possess enormous potential, whether as leaders, businesspeople, academics, farmers, workers in every profession, or as mothers and family caregivers.
Every role carries value and helps complete and strengthen our society.
“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I wish all Thai women happiness, strong physical and mental wellbeing, confidence in their own worth, and the pride to move forward with assurance, so that they may serve as role models and inspiration for girls, our children and future generations, who will grow up to become an important force for our country in the future.”