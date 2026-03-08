Anutin stresses women’s equality on International Women’s Day

Throughout history, women around the world have fought for equal recognition in the family, in the workplace and in the public sphere.

Today, therefore, is not only a day to remember those struggles, but also a time to carry them forward in more concrete ways.

A strong society is one in which everyone sees the value in one another and supports the contribution of those values to social development.

For this year, the government has adopted as the main theme for International Women’s Day: “Women’s rights, justice and voices: towards a society that leaves no one behind”, reflecting the importance of supporting women to stand on an equal footing and to have the opportunity to realise their full potential, as well as to take part in shaping policy and the direction of national development.