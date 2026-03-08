Vietnam rolls out urgent measures to safeguard domestic energy security amid escalating Middle East tensions

With Resolution 36 issued on March 6, the Government aims to ensure a stable petroleum supply, maintain flexible fuel price management and optimise the use of domestic gas resources to prevent fuel shortages.

Specifically, the Government requires oil contractors to prioritise selling crude oil or condensate which have not yet been committed for exports to the domestic market if suitable for domestic refinery processing.

The Ministry of Finance has been authorised to direct Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (PetroVietnam) to decide specific implementation measures, ensuring flexibility and compliance with the law under crisis conditions.

At the same time, PVN and its subsidiaries operating in crude oil processing and trading, including Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical and PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), are permitted to buy, sell, import and export crude oil and feedstock used in petroleum production.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance were tasked with closely reviewing domestic fuel supply and taking proactive steps to ensure sufficient petroleum for production, business and consumer demand.