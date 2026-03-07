Vietnam overhauls rice industry for high-value, low-carbon global markets

The Thai Trade Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), reports that Asia’s rice production sector, including Vietnam, is undergoing a major structural shift.

The focus is moving away from expanding cultivation areas and increasing output towards raising the economic value generated per unit of land, amid a broadly balanced global rice supply.

In the 2025–2026 production year, global rice output is forecast at around 556.4 million tonnes, while many countries have already achieved food security at a self-sufficient level.

The key drivers in the next phase are no longer higher production volumes, but pressure from climate change, greenhouse gas reduction requirements, and stricter import standards in world markets. As a result, the traditional quantity-driven growth model is no longer aligned with today’s international trade and economic environment.