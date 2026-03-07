Oil price support cost state 178.1bn baht in lost tax

The renewed outbreak of war in the Middle East is bringing fresh uncertainty and triggering a new wave of concern for the global economy, amid mounting geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which have now led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation has had a direct impact on crude oil transport routes, particularly for countries such as Thailand that rely heavily on imports. This risk factor is set to push up global crude oil prices and is likely to create ripple effects through inflation, business production costs, household expenses and the overall cost of living.

Krungthep Turakij looks back at how the Thai government responded to a previous crisis by using cuts to diesel excise tax to help support domestic retail prices and soften the blow. However, such measures may now be regarded as a last resort, as past experience shows they came at an enormous cost in the form of more than 100 billion baht in lost state revenue.

War sent global crude prices soaring

Looking back to early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine conflict sent shockwaves through global energy security, driving crude oil prices sharply higher and causing severe volatility. In February 2022, Dubai and West Texas crude prices climbed to around US$90 a barrel.

The situation worsened between May and July 2022, when Dubai crude rose to an average of US$104 a barrel, while West Texas crude surged to between US$101 and US$105 a barrel.

Although prices eased somewhat towards the end of 2022, they climbed again to between US$89 and US$93 a barrel in September 2023. The pressure forced the Thai government to accelerate the use of the Oil Fuel Fund, alongside tax measures, to cap diesel prices and prevent wider economic fallout.