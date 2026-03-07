Thai government warns of summer drowning risk as 10-year toll nears 10,000

Airin Phanrit, deputy government spokeswoman, said on Saturday (March 7) that every year during the summer season, from March to May, Thailand sees a recurring rise in drowning deaths.

Data from the past 10 years, covering 2016 to 2025, showed an average of 964 drowning deaths per year. The age group with the highest proportion of fatalities was 45–59 years, accounting for 27.9%, followed by those aged 60 and above at 21.7%, and children under 15 at 20.3%.

However, during the school holiday period, child drowning deaths account for as much as one-third of all drowning fatalities recorded throughout the year.