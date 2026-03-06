Bangkok Deploying ‘Cooling Spots’ as Summer Heat Intensifies

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt rolls out 2,800 hydration points and ‘Cooling Centres’ as the capital prepares for a heatwave lasting until mid-May.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has significantly escalated its response to the city’s rising temperatures, launching a comprehensive network of "BKK Cooling Spots" and more than 2,800 drinking water stations to safeguard residents.

Presiding over a high-level executive meeting at City Hall, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt fast-tracked the Urban Heat Management Plan for the 2026 summer season.

With extreme heat expected to persist until mid-May, the Governor emphasised that the priority is providing immediate, equitable access to hydration and air-conditioned sanctuary.

A City-Wide Cooling Network

The BMA has identified hundreds of strategic locations to mitigate the risk of heatstroke, ranging from lush green spaces to public facilities:

The Parks Initiative: 110 cooling zones have been established across 48 major public parks, supplemented by 242 stations within the city's "15-minute" pocket park network.

Community Sanctuaries: A total of 255 "BKK Cooling Centres" have been opened in 51 BMA schools, 10 vocational colleges, 68 health centres, and 50 district offices.

Hydration Hubs: To prevent dehydration—a primary trigger for heatstroke—2,806 clean drinking water points have been activated across all 50 districts.

"While convenience stores remain the most accessible cooling points for many, we are focusing on our public spaces to ensure no one is left behind," Governor Chadchart stated.

He particularly urged district officials to prioritise vulnerable groups and those engaging in outdoor exercise.

