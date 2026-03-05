Thailand unveils plan to cushion oil and power bills, cap diesel prices

The war involving Iran in the Middle East remains protracted, with the United States and Israel continuing to strike Iran, while Iran insists it will exercise its right to self-defence to the fullest extent.

The impact on energy prices has become clearer after the announcement of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, affecting shipments of crude oil and natural gas from Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

On the latest impacts, Bloomberg reported that liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Asia surged to their highest level in three years, or since 2023, due to the Middle East conflict.

Spot prices jumped to US$25.40 per million Btu in Asian trading on March 4.

Oil prices also rose further.

West Texas Intermediate stood at US$74.56 per barrel, up 3.33% from the previous day, while Brent was at US$81.40 per barrel, up 3.66% on March 3.

A report from the Ministry of Energy said the Oil Fuel Fund would be a key mechanism, with Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon setting it as the main tool to manage fuel prices as global market prices rise.

For the fund’s current status as of March 1, 2026, it posted a surplus of THB2.459 billion, comprising an oil account surplus of THB40.313 billion and an LPG account deficit of THB37.854 billion.