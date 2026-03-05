Embassy urges Thais in Lebanon to consider leaving now amid escalating conflict

THURSDAY, MARCH 05, 2026

The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh has warned Thai nationals in Lebanon to consider departing as soon as possible amid escalating conflict, highlighting high-risk areas in and around Beirut and issuing emergency contact details.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh issued an alert on March 4, 2026, urging Thai nationals in the Republic of Lebanon to consider leaving the country as soon as possible, citing a rapidly escalating and expanding conflict.

The notice said tensions have risen since February 28, 2026, following Israeli military operations in Lebanon, particularly in the following high-risk areas:

  • Beirut: the southern part of the city, including Dahieh and nearby areas such as Hazmieh
  • South of the capital: areas such as Aramoun and Saadiyat

The embassy said air strikes have caused deaths and injuries and warned the situation could worsen further and affect public safety more broadly.


Key advice from the embassy

  • Consider departing immediately: Thai nationals who do not have an urgent need to remain are advised to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still operating. The embassy warned that transport routes and airports could be disrupted in the near future.
  • Exercise maximum caution if staying: Those who decide to remain should avoid areas under attack or considered high-risk and closely follow embassy updates.
  • Register your details: Thais who have not registered are urged to submit their address and contact number via the embassy’s online form to support emergency coordination.

The online registration form link provided in the notice: https://forms.gle/ecVjwCSFnZdTR12SA


24-hour emergency contacts

  • Royal Thai Embassy, Riyadh: +966 55 462 2005 or +966 55 798 2002
  • Honorary Consulate in Beirut: (+961) 1 702 444
  • Thai Nationals Protection and Interests Division (Bangkok)
    • Office hours: 02 575 1047–51
    • After hours (hotline): 02 572 8442
  • Facebook: Royal Thai Embassy, Riyadh

 

