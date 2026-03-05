Embassy urges Thais in Lebanon to consider leaving now amid escalating conflict

The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh issued an alert on March 4, 2026, urging Thai nationals in the Republic of Lebanon to consider leaving the country as soon as possible, citing a rapidly escalating and expanding conflict.

The notice said tensions have risen since February 28, 2026, following Israeli military operations in Lebanon, particularly in the following high-risk areas:

Beirut: the southern part of the city, including Dahieh and nearby areas such as Hazmieh

areas such as Aramoun and Saadiyat

The embassy said air strikes have caused deaths and injuries and warned the situation could worsen further and affect public safety more broadly.